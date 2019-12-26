Although a lot of people now access the census on the web, and never on microfilm, census sources will always be very useful

11. The National Archives sources for censuses

Search machines on internet sites vary, and so they may also alter with time, however the National that is original archives never change. From a different site, or from some other source if you have a full reference, you can use it to find a page on Ancestry.co.uk or on Findmypast.co.uk, even if you have obtained it. This is certainly especially of good use whenever an individual may be located employing title search using one web site, although not on another, because of differences in transcription.

You might find census sources quoted in publications and articles, and you may should also learn how to make use of them if you should be consulting our online and hard-copy road indexes (see area 4.2).

A census reference has three primary elements; a department (page) rule, a set quantity, and a bit quantity. The department and show codes for every census are year:

1841 and 1851: HO 107

1861: RG 9

1871: RG 10

1881: RG 11

1891: RG 12

1901: RG 13

1911: RG 14

A piece may include a huge selection of pages, so additional information is needed to get the place that is right a piece. The census returns for some years have a format that is single but you can find somewhat various plans for 1841 and 1911.

Census returns from 1851 to 1901

The additional refererence is a folio quantity and (optionally) a full page quantity.

Each piece contains enumeration that is several with numbered pages. Later, folio figures were stamped on top right corner of any page that is right-hand beginning at the beginning of the piece and continuing through most of the enumeration publications. Each folio represents the page where it appears and the following page since folio numbers appear only on alternate pages. Consequently a string, piece and folio guide lets you find the most suitable set of pages but a full page quantity may be included with the guide to recognize a page that is single if needed, like in this instance through the 1891 census:

The nationwide Archives guide for this page, through the 1891 census, is RG 12/1822, Folio 156, web web web Page 5.

Both Ancestry.co.uk and Findmypast.co.uk provide a reference that is exact center for every single census 12 months.

The 1841 census

Each piece in 1841 is further divided in to books, therefore a full reference requires to incorporate a novel quantity following the piece quantity, for instance HO 107/1298/8. Each guide then contains its series that is own of figures.

The 1911 census

For the very first time the home schedules were kept, in the place of being copied into enumeration publications. Each piece represents an enumeration region, and rather than folio figures, each household includes a schedule that is unique into the top right-hand corner, in order that a guide is likely to be into the format RG 14/26288 Sch 227.

Organizations and vessels would not have schedule figures, alternatively the given information had been recorded straight into unique enumeration books with numbered pages, such as past census years.

12. Censuses for Scotland and Ireland

Scotland, 1841-1911

Search and see the census returns for Scotland from 1841 to 1911 at Scotlandspeople (Ј).

Census returns for Scotland are nearly identical in structure to those for England and Wales, aside from 1911, whenever likewise detailed information had been collected but ended up being copied into enumeration publications like in past years, so are there no home schedules or enumerators’ summary books.

Indexes into the Scottish censuses 1841-1901 may also be available on Ancestry.co.uk (Ј) and Findmypast.co.uk (Ј). Neither of those indexes has links to digitised pictures.

Regrettably, few 19th-century Irish census returns have survived; many were lost once the Public Record workplace had been damaged within the fire during the Four Courts in Dublin 1922. Only the 1901 and 1911 censuses survived, along side a extremely small wide range of earlier in the day comes back. View digitised and indexed images regarding the Census of Ireland 1901/1911 and Census fragments and substitutes, 1821-51 (including Ireland that is northern the National Archives of Ireland site.

13. British colonies and protectorates

Censuses had been additionally drawn in numerous Uk colonies on exactly the same times like in the uk. Surviving documents of those will generally be located into the national nation of beginning, rather than when you look at the National Archives. The exceptions that are only this are:

Census of settlers and convicts in brand New Southern Wales and Tasmania 1828 in HO 10/21-27. These papers is downloaded totally free as Digital microfilm. a name-indexed version is additionally online at Ancestry.co.uk ( Ј )

Census of Surinam https://www.realmailorderbrides.com/asian-brides 1811 in CO 278/15-25. A number of the documents are in English, nevertheless the bulk have been in Dutch

Census (of this population that is white) of Barbados 1715 in CO 28/16

Census of Sierra Leone: ‘population and liberated Africans’ 1831 in CO 267/111

Census of Heligoland 1881 in CO 122/37

14. Other useful online resources

Access census street indexes within our internet Archive. As with every content into the British Government online Archive, these are archived pages which can be not edited or updated.

Learn about the fire that destroyed the 1931 Census for England and Wales, Channel Islands and Isle of guy. the Your Archives pages now held in britain Government internet Archive.

Browse Vision of Britain for reports predicated on information from censuses as much as 1971, or seek out census information associated with a district or town

Consult The on line Historical Population Reports for online usage of the complete populace reports for Britain and Ireland from 1801 to 1937 and substantial back ground information, including types of papers.

