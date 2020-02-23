Brazilian wives

By Ajay Nair, news reporter

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro happens to be referred to as «extraordinarily rude» after he did actually mock the French lady that is first appearance.

A Bolsonaro supporter posted a Facebook meme mocking the look of Brigitte Macron, 66, and comparing her unfavourably with Brazil's first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, 37, combined with the caption: "So Now you realize why Macron is persecuting Bolsonaro?"

Mr Bolsonaro’s official account reacted: «Try not to humiliate the man, hahaha.»

Inquired concerning the remark in the summit that is g7 Biarritz, Mr Macron, 41, stated it absolutely was «extremely disrespectful» and «sad».

«It is unfortunate, it’s unfortunate to start with for him as well as Brazilians,» he stated. «Brazilian ladies are probably experiencing ashamed of these president.

«since i have have lots of esteem and respect for anyone of Brazil, i really hope they will certainly soon have president that is as much as the job.»

Expected by AFP news agency whether or not the reaction originated from Mr Bolsonaro himself, a spokesman for Brazil’s presidential palace refused to comment.

The tension that is growing following the French president called when it comes to crisis G7 talks after a global outcry over Brazil’s a reaction to spiralling wildfires within the Amazon rainforest.

Reacting to Mr Macron piling force on Brazil to do more, Mr Bolsonaro, 64, accused their French counterpart of getting a «colonialist mentality».

The fires, that have been blamed on deforestation, have actually resulted in a few European countries asking concerns associated with Brazilian frontrunner, who’s got formerly aired scepticism over weather change.

On Monday, Mr Bolsonaro hit straight back at Mr Macron’s plan for a worldwide alliance to protect the Amazon, tweeting so it would treat Brazil such as a «colony».

Mr Macron had ruffled feathers when you look at the run as much as the summit that is g7 he tweeted an image regarding the burning woodland with all the terms: «the house is burning. Literally.»

He additionally accused the Brazilian frontrunner of lying to him about their commitments to climate change that is fighting.

Since becoming president in January, Mr Bolsonaro has forced right back against environmental regulations and announced motives to build up the Amazon area, where deforestation by loggers has surged.

Nonetheless, Brazil’s environment minister Ricardo Salles, who’s got also referred to as for lots more development and had been booed while he took the stage at a UN workshop on weather modification, stated the problem would have to be addressed week that is last.

