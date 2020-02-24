Bridal dress & Bridal Boutique in Sussex

Created in 2011, Mathilda Rose is really a prize winning, friendly, intimate and exclusive boutique that is bridal the quintessential West Sussex town of Lindfield.

In Lindfield you’ll find a great collection of independent boutiques to see, fab places for eating, fashionable coffee pubs and parking is free! We’ve served a huge selection of brides from not just all around the UK but also from European countries, Australia and U.S.A.

We have been pleased to be ‘By Appointment Only’. It is to ensure each of our brides experience our complete attention during exclusive use to their appointment of our elegant boutique. Consequently, we ask most of our customers to pre-book their stop by at Mathilda Rose – we would not have store opening hours therefore in order to prevent frustration we request you to prepare your see rather than simply generate! We realize it is a decision that is important it is an excellent exciting, special time to locate your bridal dress so our brides and their visitors have a shopping experience that is relaxed, individual and fabulously enjoyable. A Mathilda Rose bride will not be expected to share the mirrors or even the store with another bride!

Our “Made to Order” designer wedding dress collections are handpicked to make sure that you can test on and think about a great choice of styles; from old-fashioned to high fashion. Our designer wedding dresses are priced from ?1,200 as much as ?4,000. Nonetheless, the majority of our designer wedding dresses range between ?1,000 and ?2,000.

Our “Off the Peg” designer wedding dress collections are perfect if you should be a bride whom doesn’t have actually 3 to 5 months to wait patiently for the made-to-order designer dress, or you are a definite bride whom prefers to see just what you might be buying right away or possibly you missed this year’s test purchase as costs begin only ?495. An array of these designs could be purchased and viewed within our web store.

We change our collections frequently to make sure our customers can be found the essential as much as date styles, alternatives and materials. Therefore, we give you advice in the future along to your visit prepared to create your decision instead of to browse or “get ideas” since the exact same gown might not be available a few weeks or month that is next.

All Mathilda Rose a wedding dress are designed using the utmost attention and care, ensuring which you not just look a million bucks in your big day you feel it too! We have been very sure in choosing a Mathilda Rose gown that is bridal you’ll not be disappointed.

As you will have access to our in house team of highly skilled and also very lovely seamstresses if you invest in a luxury “Made to Order” wedding gown from Mathilda Rose you can also look forward to a luxury fitting service. This solution is hosted and managed within our boutique and helps to ensure that whenever you leave Mathilda Rose along with your gown you might be positively “Aisle-Ready”!

Mathilda Rose is found in West Sussex, not as much as a full hour from main London and just 30 mins from cosmopolitan Brighton. To book a consultation please visit our “Contact us” page.

“Amazing service from beginning to end. I came across my perfect gown at Mathilda Rose and I also couldn’t have now been happier. I felt amazing to my wedding and all sorts of the additional add-ons just completed it well beautifully. Suggest Nicola! Many thanks once again”

“Wonderful experience from beginning to end. The store is stunning, the quality and range of dresses had been great as well as the staff had been amazing. I asked for a serious few alterations to my gown however they all arrived on the scene perfectly and I couldn’t have already been happier with all the outcome”

“ we experienced this kind of fabulous experience finding, tailoring and creating my gorgeous wedding gown because of the group at Mathilda Rose. The environment of this store is really unique and boutique, being a russian bride located in the quaint village of Lindfield merely increases the entire experience.

I came across my gown therefore easily, being the sole gown of its type or design I’d based in the Kent and Sussex area I had to mind when trying on various of other dresses that were lovely but not quite ‘the one’– it was the exact vision. Mathilda Rose has this kind of selection that is great of which may actually be noticed from those showcased various other stores I’d checked out.

Nicola was readily available from beginning to end to help make the entire journey as simple so when specific as feasible – you actually do feel as if you’re her number 1 bride once you at each and every fitting and speaking about your gown and wedding.

We gathered my gown yesterday and should not wait to use it in a couple weeks time at my location wedding. Choosing the gown and feeling therefore confident when you look at the fitting that is finished has made the entire wedding get together and all sorts of other aspects of the marriage fall to the side – I simply cannot wait to demonstrate from the dress and become an formal Mathilda Rose bride!

Many thanks plenty for an unbelievable experience and you need to!! if you haven’t visited the shop or don’t have a trip to Lindfield listed at the top of your bridal list, xx”