Crisis Contraceptive Pill How quickly after intercourse can you have a maternity test

What exactly is ECP?

ECP is a crisis contraception medicine utilized to avoid maternity after intercourse once you didn’t usage birth prevention or the birth prevention didn’t work (as an example, the condom broke).

Many people call it “the Morning After Pill”.

You could get ECP at pharmacies and community wellness clinics. You don’t require a prescription.

Who is able to simply just just take ECP?

ECP is safe for nearly every feminine body. You shouldn’t make use of ECP once you learn you will be pregnant (primarily because it won’t work).

Whenever might i do want to take ECP?

You’d penis-vagina sex but weren’t making use of any birth prevention, or perhaps you genuinely believe that the delivery control you utilized may well not been employed by.

You missed a couple of birth prevention pills in a pack along with been penis–vagina that is having without any other kind of contraceptive.

You had been significantly more than a week late for the planned contraception shot.

Note: ECP can be used if also you had been forced to have penis–vagina intercourse. In such a circumstance, you should phone the Assault that is sexual Crisis at 204-786-8631 iraq dating or 1-888-292-7565 to talk to a counsellor for help choices.

Whenever do I need to simply simply simply take ECP?

Swallow the product together as quickly as possible after the sexual intercourse.

There is no need to simply take any longer pills down the road. It’s a good clear idea to sleep after.

What will ECP do?

If taken in 24 hours or less of unsafe sex, it shall decrease the likelihood of maternity by about 95%.

If taken within 48 hours of unsafe sex, it shall lessen the odds of maternity by about 85%.

If taken within 72 hours of unsafe sex, it shall decrease the likelihood of maternity by about 58%.

ECP may build up to 5 times after unsafe sex.

You may expect your duration within 1-3 days of using ECP. See your medical care provider or even a grouped community wellness centre for a maternity test in the event that you don’t ensure you get your duration within 3 days.

Exactly what will ECP maybe maybe not do?

ECP wont counter maternity all of that time period.

ECP wont stop a maternity if you’re currently expecting.

ECP will NOT protect you against intimately sent infections (STIs) including HIV.

Any kind of relative side-effects?

Severe negative effects are unusual. Minor unwanted effects could add:

Spotting or bleeding between durations.

Your duration will come at a time that is different typical .

Nausea (feeling ill into the belly) and vomiting (puking).

Abdominal stomach that is( discomfort.

Frustration or feeling tired.

If these signs last more than 2 times, contract your medical provider.

May I just take any such thing to stop queasy?

Many people don’t feel nauseous after using ECP, you could take a half or perhaps a whole anti-nausea supplement thirty minutes before you take ECP to prevent sickness (puking).

In the event that you vomit within 2 hours after using the supplement, it may perhaps not work and you’ll require another dosage. Communicate with a pharmacist when you can, to discover what you should do.

It is possible to contact a community or pharmacist wellness centre to have information.

May I just just simply take ECP whenever i’ve condomless intercourse?

Utilize ECP as crisis contraception just. It really is safe but burdensome for the human body to procedure.

You don’t want to get pregnant, use a more reliable method of birth control, such as birth control pills or condoms if you are going to have penis-vagina sex, and.

just What i’m pregnant if I take ECP and don’t know that?

ECP will likely not end a pregnancy that is existing.

There’s no proof that ECP will harm a fetus.

Exactly exactly What can I do when I complete using ECP?

Make use of a dependable birth prevention technique you like, if you should be having penis-vagina intercourse.

For those who have birth prevention pills, you can begin a unique pack immediately after using ECP. There is no need to attend for the duration to start out.

You may be pregnant and should consider a home pregnancy test, or getting a test done at your health care provider, teen clinic, or community health centre if you don’t get a period within 3 weeks after taking ECP.

You are able to head to a residential area wellness center or speak with a general public wellness nursing assistant about contraceptive, STI tests, a Pap test, maternity test, abortion, use, parenting, or any other health conditions.

wemagine if I have expecting despite using ECP?

If you should be pregnant, speak with a counsellor at a residential district wellness hospital or general public wellness nurse straight away.

Think about your choices and work out the selection that’s right for your needs.

Let’s say I can’t manage ECP?

ECP costs around $30-50.

If price can be an issue, take to calling your neighborhood wellness center or women’s wellness centre. You can also contact a teen clinic if you are under 22 years old.

Where could I have more information?

From your own medical care provider, community health hospital, or health nurse that is public. If you’d like a health that is regular provider, call the Family Doctor Finder at 204-786-7111 or toll-free at 1-866- 690-8260, or head to www.gov.mb.ca/health/familydoctorfinder.

Through the Facts of Life online: email your concerns to thefactsoflife@serc.mb.ca.

From a teenager center if you’re under 22 yrs . old.

SERC thinks that most people have the best to get into unbiased intimate and reproductive wellness information and solutions. They need to also provide the chance to explore their values and attitudes to make informed choices that are most suitable for them, and also those choices respected and supported. SERC supports and defends a person’s that are pregnant to select parenting, use, or abortion.

Developed in collaboration with Klinic Community health insurance and Literacy Partners of Manitoba 2007