Its my honor that is great, Secretary, to participate you here now during the Pentagon

THE VICE PRESIDENT: Secretary Mattis, Deputy Secretary Shanahan, General Selva, General Goldfein, people in the military associated with usa, and all sorts of the gents and ladies of this united states of america Department of Defense whom every day oversee the best military when you look at the reputation for the planet: Thank you for many you are doing each and every day when it comes to American individuals. (Applause.)

And I want to start with bringing greetings from your own Commander-in-Chief, who may have through the extremely earliest days of the management proved himself become outstanding champ associated with military regarding the usa, focused on strengthening security that is american on Earth as well as in area. We bring greetings through the President that is 45th of united states, President Donald Trump. (Applause.)

Inside the Inaugural Address towards the country, President Trump proclaimed that the usa appears, in the terms, “at the delivery of a millennium that is new willing to unlock the secrets of area.”

And because day certainly one of our management, this President has held their promise to displace America's proud legacy of leadership in area, thinking that room is vital to the nation's protection, success, and our really way of life.

This past year, after it had lain inactive for pretty much a quarter-century, President Trump revived the nationwide area Council to reinvigorate and coordinate area tasks across our federal federal federal government.

Its my great honor, as Vice President, to act as the Chairman associated with the National area Council. And I’m happy to report that President Trump has finalized three brand new room policy directives to reorient our room system toward human being research, unleash America’s burgeoning commercial area organizations, and protect our vital room assets with brand brand new room traffic administration policy.

But as Commander-in-Chief, President Trump’s greatest concern is the security and protection associated with American individuals. Even though, all too often, previous administrations all but neglected the security that is growing appearing in area, President Trump claimed obviously and forcefully that space is, in their terms, “a warfighting domain, just like…land, and atmosphere, and ocean.”

And simply as we’ve done in ages past, the United States of America, under their leadership, will meet with the growing threats with this brand brand brand new battlefield with United states ingenuity and power to protect our country, protect our individuals, and carry the reason for freedom and comfort to the next great US frontier.

In 1939, in the beginning of the 2nd World War, the U.S. Army Air Corps ended up being nevertheless a fledgling company. But as Nazi air forces bombed their method from Warsaw to London, our armed forces commanders took decisive action then to meet up with that new threat mind on.

By 1945, the US military had almost 30 times the amount of planes, and 85 times the sheer number of pilots and help crews in comparison to just six years previously.

America and our allies emerged victorious from World War II due to the energy of our forces that are armed and because our armed forces adapted to fulfill the appearing threats associated with time. We knew that airpower had forever changed the character of war, therefore we marshaled the resources while the might to construct probably the most powerful air force the planet had ever seen.

And simply couple of years from then on terrible conflict, our nation produced a unique branch of solution to secure American dominance within the skies for generations in the future utilizing the development of the usa Air Force.

Now the full time has arrived to publish the following chapter that is great the annals of y our military, to get ready for the following battlefield where America’s best and bravest should be called to deter and beat a brand new generation of threats to the individuals also to our country. Enough time has arrived to ascertain the usa Space Force.

And that is exactly what brings us here now. Seven weeks hence, President Trump directed the Department of Defense “to immediately start the process required to establish an area Force while the branch that is sixth of armed forces.”

The President managed to get clear which our objective that is ultimate is produce an innovative new branch of our army that is separate from, and add up to, five other branches.

Today, the Department of Defense will launch a written report outlining initial phases of our administration’s want to implement the President’s guidance and turn their eyesight into a reality.

This report product reviews the nationwide security room tasks inside the Department of Defense, plus it identifies tangible actions our management will need to lay the inspiration for a fresh Department associated with area Force.

Now, to be clear, the room Force won’t be built from scratch as the guys while the ladies who operate and protect our nation’s area programs today are generally the very best in the field. And since the dawn for the area Age, America has remained the most effective in area. (Applause.)

Within the last 60 years, the usa has put together the greatest and a lot of advanced constellation of army and cleverness satellites on earth.

We’ve pioneered the technology to leverage American power in room right right here in the world, and provide our warfighters the cleverness they need to maintain a strategic advantage wherever our warfighters are operating that they need, and give our intelligence community the information.

Across this Department and our cleverness agency, you can find literally thousands of army workers, civilians, and contractors running and supporting our room systems, and together they’re the optical eyes plus the ears of America’s warfighters around the world. As well as execute a remarkable work.

I’ve seen their work firsthand. I’ve traveled around the world to meet up with the gents and ladies that are fighting for America’s future in room in my own year that is first and half with this task, through the airmen of this 50th area Wing at Schriever Air Force Base, whoever fleet of surveillance, navigation, and communication satellites boost the agility, accuracy, and effectiveness of y our armed forces; to your engineers of this Missile Defense Agency at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama who’re forging the new generation of rockets to bolster our missile protection; towards the a great many other bases and facilities around the world where our gents and ladies in uniform come together with your cleverness community and our allies to guard our individuals, our country, and our passions throughout the world.

And within the last eighteen months, President Trump and our whole administration took decisive action to strengthen US energy in space also.

President Trump recently finalized the investment that is largest in our nationwide defense considering that the times of Ronald Reagan. (Applause.) And therefore brand new Defense budget included new resources for just two cutting-edge army communications satellites and almost $1 billion for the room protection programs. And after this, we renew the President’s turn to the Congress associated with united states of america to get yet another $8 billion inside our area safety systems throughout the next 5 years.

The both women and men for this Department also have taken historic steps to secure US leadership in room. During the way of Secretary Mattis, the Department of Defense is fielding an innovative new generation of jam-resistant GPS and communications satellites and brand new missile-warning satellites which are smaller, tougher, and much more maneuverable than previously.

Even though these actions have now been crucial to our defense that is national actually only a new. They’re only a newbie of fulfilling the increasing protection threats our nation faces in space today as well as in the long term. As President Trump has stated, in his terms, “It just isn’t sufficient to simply have a presence that is american area; we should have American dominance in area.” And thus we will. (Applause.)

And that is the key reason why we’re beginning the entire process of developing a place Force once the sixth branch of your armed forces. In the same way in past times, whenever we created the Air Force, developing the room Force is a notion whoever time has arrived.

The room environment has basically changed within the generation that is last. That which was as soon as calm and uncontested has become crowded and adversarial. Today, other countries are searhing for to disrupt our space-based systems and challenge American supremacy in area as no time before.

For several years, countries from Russia and Asia to North Korea and Iran have actually pursued tools to jam, blind, and disable our navigation and communications satellites via electronic assaults through the ground.

But recently, our adversaries have already been trying to bring brand brand new tools of war into room it self. In 2007, Asia launched a missile that tracked and destroyed one of their own satellites — a very provocative demonstration of Asia’s growing capacity to militarize area.