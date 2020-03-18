Thank you for visiting Pink Sofa

For lesbians 30 and over and their buddies It really is genuine, it is safe and it also works! –>

Finding other ladies into females is not easy! The chances aren’t to your benefit nowadays you could ensure it is lot easier by utilizing PinkSofa.com where it is 100% ladies into ladies! It is simply smart.

The thing that is great PinkSofa.com may be the variety of females. Whether you’re femme, butch, bi, trans, Christian, agnostic, expert, into eating out, operating or talking about affairs that are current somebody for all on Pink Sofa.

Pink Sofa is significantly diffent from your own run of this mill, meat market, soulless dating site that attempts to help you to subscribe anything you do. You can seek out buddies and simply go out and become a part of the city right here. And there’s some features like chitchat and forums where you are able to earnestly talk about a myriad of subjects or almost nothing. This has an atmosphere like no other site available to you.

Pink Sofa had been made for females into ladies.

What’s Pink Sofa?

What exactly is Pink Sofa? Pink Sofa is really a great spot for females to meet up with one another. We allow it to be possible for you to definitely find one another while making contact. And now we have even a free of charge trial before you go any further so you can try it out and see what you think.

Why join? Listed below are a reasons that are few

You have access to Pink Sofa on mobile or desktop

View member’s full profiles and gallery pictures without getting forced to subscribe

Participate in on our popular chitchat feature. It is like gonna an all women’s occasion without the force

Have a look at our amazing discussion boards with answers to every concern you’ve ever endured

Pink Sofa has additionally been days gone by 13 many years of my entire life, and I also’m quite pleased with it (whether or not i am most likely just a little biased).

Liz James, The Tale Of Pink Sofa, and Our Values

I arrived a lot more than two decades ago. My very own journey is an extended tale – ask me personally if you see me online – but I realized early on how difficult it was for lesbians to meet each other about it sometime. It absolutely was difficult, experiencing like i simply could not find anybody We liked. We kept shopping for a solution that is easy but there isn’t one.

Individual advertisements had been too sketchy. The club scene had been a bit too predatory. Organizations and communities that are lesbian perhaps perhaps maybe not well-publicized, and difficult to get until you knew who to speak with. There simply wasn’t a way that is easy be an integral part of the city.

Finally, 13 years back, we understood that when anybody would definitely build the accepted place i imagined, it might need to be me personally. Ever since then I’ve been attempting to build spot for lesbians to satisfy, talk, read about one another, and (divorce lawyer atlanta!) autumn in love.

Our function? To enhance the life of lesbians global by helping them in order to connect with one another for love, relationship and community.

We wish that one may join us!

Our Values

Once I began focusing on Pink Sofa, we consulted with lesbians all around the globe to learn what they valued in a residential area. Within their reactions, i came across 10 words that kept approaching over and over again. These people were:

Comfortable Friendly Private Contemporary Helpful Secure Authentic Uniting Socially aware Neighborhood

Those ten words became the leading maxims for the Sofa, and additionally they nevertheless notify every decision which our group makes in regards to the growth of our community.

Stories From The Sofa Curious exactly exactly what our users need to state in regards to the Sofa? Here are some of the tales; at once up to the testimonials web web web page to read through more!

«From broken relationships, We sought out friendships real. Had been delivered to Pink Sofa, within these full times it appears the one thing to complete

CHIT CHATing on the way, Addicted like an excellent guide. Hardly ever really observing one another, Until one thread made me look.

therefore the remainder is history.

Our company is therefore grateful to settee for bringing us together, our company is therefore in love and appear ahead to a great future together.»

How Can I Join?

Joining is straightforward. Struck the switch below and you’ll be studied to our Sign up screen and you’ll be part of Pink Sofa right away! There’s lots more to see in and we can’t wait to fulfill you!

Here is the switch:

See You Quickly!

Good luck, Liz James

Is Pink Sofa the lesbian that is right for your needs?

You could be solitary and seeking for any other lesbian singles and some lesbian dating fun or possibly a critical relationship and genuine lesbian love. Sometimes you may be happy and bump in to the love of your daily life or get introduced to her but often it isn’t that simple and also you think, i simply can not appear to fulfill anybody i enjoy.

After which making it much much much harder, what if you are simply being released and do not understand other lesbians or perhaps you’ve moved to a city that is new location. Where would you begin? Or just what if you’re in a remote area and also you can not seem to spot any or perhaps you’re convinced you will findn’t any other people around. Where do you turn then? just just What in the event that you only want to find other females loving ladies to talk with when you are house alone for a weeknight or you need an impression concerning the tricky or interesting situation you’re in and wish to have the advantageous asset of experience to assist you determine? Just just What if you wish to expand your friendship group since you’ve hung all over exact same buddies forever or perhaps you desire to meet others with comparable passions?

Well the very good news is, PinkSofa.com can help you find other lesbians efficiently. You don’t need to wonder whether she actually is a lesbian or perhaps is a woman looking for woman. She already qualifies if she is on Pink Sofa! and you also need not waste some time someone that is asking, simply to find, they’ve beenn’t enthusiastic about dating at this time. On Pink Sofa, you can observe exactly just just what many people are searching for on the profile. Whether it is lesbian relationship, a relationship, casual encounters, relationship, merely a chat, networking or friendship along with other couples. It’s okay there.

Pink Sofa is sensible lesbian dating for lesbian singles. There clearly was much more choice and also you have a better chance of fulfilling the passion for your lifetime or your closest Get the facts friend or simply a number of great females. As well as for some, possibly it helps you through the entire coming down process, or assist you to function with a entire selection of other dilemmas. On our lesbian discussion boards you’ll find thirteen years of lesbian experience. Where else are you able to discover that! As well as on our chitchat feature you’ll have a talk to get advice or simply chill out any time or period of the week. Then there is some good searches in order to find out what lesbian events are on in your area so you can really refine who you are looking for and some community noticeboards.

Simply just Take that initial step, link up and view everything you think. We give every member that is new FREE TRIAL OFFER in order to try all our features and commence the process of fulfilling other people. E mail us anytime to offer feedback or perhaps say hi at

Have a great time and luxuriate in your Pink Sofa experience. The Pink Sofa Team