Two Solo Exhibitions consisting of Artworks solely created for Cyprus Museum of Modern Arts by Kazakh Artist Sagin Abzalov and Yasbi become exposed by Minister of Economy and Energy Hasan Tacoy

Two solo exhibitions composed of artworks of Kazakh performers Sagin Abzalov and Yasbi Agitayev will likely be exposed because of the Minister of Economy and Energy, Hasan Tacoy.

In line with the information supplied by the Directorate of Press and pr regarding the Near East University, the opening of two solamente exhibitions composed of a complete of 31 works will likely to be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 08.30 during the event hallway for the Near East University Ataturk heritage and Congress Center.

Musician Sagin Abzalov illustrates the truly amazing Migration reputation for Peoples… Kazakhstan Painting Artist Abzalov Sagin illustrates the real history regarding the features that are old defeats in their work en en titled “Old Tree”, among the 14 paintings in the solamente exhibition composed of 14 artworks. The artist depicts the great migration history of his ancestors and peoples in his work titled “Following the Sun.

Who’s Sagin Abzalov? he had been born on 17 March, 1970, into the town of Atyrau. In 1996, he enrolled to Halel Dosmuhamedov Atirav hotbrides.org/asian-brides sign in University, Faculty of Fine Arts. Nowadays he is busy with innovative tasks. He’s a participant of worldwide, nationwide, regional and metropolitan exhibitions and jobs. He has got won awards that are various the world of art, won prizes in several exhibitions, and it has arranged solo exhibitions in Atyrau. In 2003, he held a solamente event in Astana. Their works have been in personal collections far away besides Kazakhstan plus in state museums.

musician Yasbi Agiyev Depicts Kazakhstan’s Traditional Wedding Celebration and National Dinner… Kazakhstan Painting Artist Yasbi Agiyev illustrates a right component for the wedding event in just one of their works en en titled “Scarf when it comes to Bride” in their solamente artwork exhibition composed of 17 works. After playing the songs having a dombra (Kazakh national instrument that is musical, the bride wears a normal white scarf, meaning that the bride could be the wife regarding the household hearth. A middle-aged woman pours tea, while the young lady next to her thinks of her own future in his work next to the Samovar. When you look at the work, the artist shows Kazakhstan national meal up for grabs.

That is Yasbi Agiyev? He had been created in 1949 in Kyzylorda, Kazakhstan. In 1970, he graduated through the Leningrad Art class in St. Petersburg. He graduated from college in 2006. He worked being a musician within the regional museum that is ethnography. He’s got been resigned since 2012. He could be a Cultural Figure of Kazakhstan. He often attends exhibitions abroad.

